Sandy Township Police Department Officer-in-Charge Sgt. Kris Kruzelak presented the 2018 Uniform Crime Reports to the supervisors at the group’s meeting this week.
“Our Part 1 offenses for 2018 were pretty close to the same as 2017,” said Kruzelak, noting there were some increases in certain crimes.
He said there was a 50 percent reduction in burglaries in 2018, with only 12 versus 28 burglaries in 2017.
“But we did have about a 50 percent increase in reported assaults,” said Kruzelak.
“We went from 45 assaults in 2017 to 73 in 2018,” he said.
Also under Part 1 offenses, Kruzelak said there were 10 reported arsons in 2018.
“Seven of those were from incident, we made an arrest in one,” Kruzelak said. “There was an arson along Arminta Street, which was two incidents and we made an arrest on those. So that kind of elevated our Part 1 offenses, but they were cleared out.”
Sex-related crimes and child abuse investigations increased from 2017 to 2018.
“Therefore, Sgt. (Rod) Fairman’s been pretty busy following up on those investigations,” Kruzelak said.
He said January 2019 incidents were comparable to January of last year.
“There was a pretty close comparison in all of them,” said Kruzelak, noting that there was a significant reduction in non-reportable crashes.
“We did see a significant increase in traffic citations from January of last year to January of this year,” he said. “Other than that our incidents are pretty much the same; nothing to be concerned or scared about in the township. It seems to be running pretty smooth.”
