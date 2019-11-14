ST. MARYS — Calling it a fair compromise on both sides, unions leaders for St. Marys Area School District’s support staff said they are pleased that after three years, the union will now have its first contract.
The St. Marys Area School Board was under fire in May, following its decision to seek subcontracting proposals for support staff. Bargaining sessions between the union and the district soon followed.
Union members voted overwhelmingly to accept the report last week, and the St. Marys Area School Board voted to accept the report.
“The fact-finder report is a compromise,” said St. Marys Education Support Professionals Association (PSEA) President Michele Burdick. “We are pleased that our members and the school board both have voted to approve it.
“We are pleased that the new contract provides job security for our members by only allowing subcontracting in very unusual cases.”
Burdick said union members voted overwhelmingly for the report.
“Union members are willing to accept an increase in healthcare premium costs in return for job security,” Burdick said. “We are pleased that this battle is behind us. We look forward to working collaboratively with the school board in the future.”
Burdick said union employees are also glad the fact-finder’s report supported the union’s assertion that subcontracting is not in the best interest of the school district, the community, students or employees.