REYNOLDSVILLE — Teamsters Local 110 Representative Rick Keller recently provided further details about the current police department — or, lack thereof — in Reynoldsville Borough.
Teamsters 110 is based in Ebensburg, and has a mission statement to “provide all members with job security, better working conditions, improved wages, and other economic advantages through negotiation and collective bargaining.”
Keller, the Teamsters union representative for the Reynoldsville Police Department, attended the June Reynoldsville Borough Council meeting to bring to the council’s attention a petition that had been circulated around the borough regarding the police department. This was the same petition that concerned citizen Leann Toombs referenced during the most recent July council meeting.
Keller said that while he did not have a hand in the petition being created or circulated, he was asked to discuss it with council.
“We gave them petitions before, and I wanted to present the petitions to them. The residents filled out, I think there were 700 and some taxpayers… and then there was like another 200 some that come into this borough and work in this borough and wanted a police department,” Kellersaid.
He explained there is a labor agreement in place, and that former officer Tammy Murray has recall rights should the borough decide to reinstate the local police department.
“I came to the meeting to make sure that, again in public, they are well aware of it because they keep talking about hiring. We keep hearing they’re going to hire a police officer, so we put them on notice at the meeting saying ‘listen, Tammy has recall rights,’” Keller said.
Residents who attend the borough council meetings have often asked why Murray cannot be hired back so the borough has a local officer again. Council officials have maintained that they are exploring all the options to find the best option for the borough before taking any action.
He said the Teamsters will take “any and all legal action” to protect any officer in the Reynoldsville Borough who deserves their job back.
He said there is a hearing in September for Murray for another charge the union has filed against Reynoldsville Borough.