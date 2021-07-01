DuBOIS — Angela Schaffer opened Unique Boutique of DuBois on North Brady Street March 31 of this year, sharing her very own retail dream with the community.
An open house will be held at the downtown boutique Friday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Schaffer has always worked in the retail business, she says. She and her family moved back to the area about one year ago, and while home with her son throughout the COVID-19 quarantine, she decided she wanted to “take a leap of faith.”
The downtown DuBois shop offers a little bit of everything, with about 50 percent home décor items, says Schaffer, as well as trendy tops, jewelry and accessories for women.
The store is also meant to be an easy one-stop-shop for gifts, carrying memorable baby items and others for special occasions. Customers can also call Schaffer and tell her what they’re looking for gift-wise — she can put together a set for them, such as beauty and body care items — and have it ready when they arrive.
Priding herself on convenience and customer service, Schaffer says she aims to offer a “homey” and comfortable space for people to escape to.
Schaffer is also grateful for the positive feedback received from the community thus far, she says, who seem to love the modern-style venue and welcoming atmosphere. Other businesses in the area have also been very supportive and welcoming, she notes.
She prides herself on affordable and reasonable price points for customers. In the future, Schaffer hopes to eventually have consigners as well.
Those passing by on the front sidewalk and customers who walk into the store are greeted by eye-catching plant arrangements, home décor welcome signs, picnic tables and bright colors.
While inside, guests can find anything from pillows to rustic lanterns and ladders, candles, wreaths, kitchen goodies, clothing, and much more.
Visit www.uniqueboutiqueofdubois.com and subscribe or the Instagram page “uniqueboutiqueofdubois” for more information.