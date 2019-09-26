RINGGOLD — United Electric preformed a high voltage demonstration at the Ringgold Fire Department to show the public how their electric poles work, and why it’s important to leave the wires to the professionals.
Kristy Smith, the energy manager, said often when lines are brought down during storms or accidents, or branches fall on lines, people think they are doing them a favor by taking care of the branch or lines while waiting for them to arrive. She said they would rather the public left all the work the professionals because of how dangerous it can be.
The purpose of the demonstration was to show how much damage can be caused by lines if people think they are dead, but still have electric running through them.
The company had two transformers set up with lines running between them, and all the equipment for electric to run through them. Smith explained that when the power goes out, people often assume it is a blown transformer, but that this is actually a rare occurrence. What usually happens is something blows a fuse. This can happen from birds on the line, a tree limb falling, or anything when contact is made with multiple parts of the lines at once, she said.
Blinking lights are a sign that something is touching the lines, but the recloser, which is similar to a circuit breaker in a house, stopped the power from blowing a fuse.
During the demonstration, they used several different objects like sticks, a stuffed bird, and even a hot dog, to touch the lines and show what happens when something makes a connection. Each item caused sparking, smoking, and eventually caused the power to kick off.
The hot dog was used to show what could happen to a person if they accidentally touched a live wire. This was brought around for the crowd to see, and Smith pointed out there were not one, but two burn marks. Electricity often makes an entrance wound and an exit wound. She explained the exit wound is usually worse, but the real problems can be unseen internal damage, and not just the surface burns.
“Line work is inherently dangerous, it always makes top 10 most dangerous jobs in the United States, and in the world most of the time,” Smith said.
The workers wear fire resistant pants, rubber soled boots, rubber gloves, and outer gloves and go through extensive training with long hours before they become linemen.
She stressed that everyday people should not be trying to move branches off of electric lines because they can never be sure a line is dead.
She also said in the case of a car accident, if there are lines down, the best thing to do is not get out of the car until professional help arrives. If the car is smoking, or a person finds they need to get out of the car, she demonstrated the safest way to do so. She said the best way is to put both feet tight together, keep all limbs as close to the body as possible, and hop with both as far from the car as possible when first getting out. The goal is to have both feet hit the pavement at the same time.
This is because there is always a radius around something that could allow electricity to jump. By keeping both feet together, this minimizes the damage if there is electricity to close to the vehicle.
Smith said the explosives pops and bright sparks of the demonstration were fun and interesting for the audience to see, but it was showing the real danger of electric lines. They wanted the crowd to understand how important it was to wait for professionals, even if it seemed like a simple fix, or a long wait for them to get there. They would rather the public stay safe than feel silly for calling about a simple branch on a line.