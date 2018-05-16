DuBOIS — Election Day was Tuesday and voters in Sykesville could cast their votes and then head on over to the Grace United Methodist Church in Sykesville for the annual salad luncheon.
Some of the luncheon’s organizers — including Alice Smyers, Hazel Fike and Shirley Heider — said the Election Day luncheons have been offered by the United Methodist Women’s group for more than 20 years.
“We usually have at least 50 to 75 people come in,” said Fike, noting that it can be more during the more popular elections.
Fike said the organization has a spring Election Day Salad Luncheon and a fall Election Day Soup Luncheon.
In the spring, “it’s all volunteers. We put up a notice in the church and the women all volunteer a dish,” Fike said.
“We make a list of different salads and if someone wants to sign up on the list, or if they have a different kind we put that down,” Heider said.
Tuesday’s menu included: potato salad, pasta salad, macaroni salad, Waldorf salad, broccoli salad, strawberry pretzel salad, grape salad, pistachio salad, deviled eggs, ham salad, egg salad, chicken salad and fresh fruit.
“Lots of salad,” Smyers said.
“We came in at 9 a.m. to make sloppy joes for sandwiches, too,” said Fike.
“This is one of the easiest things we do,” said Smyers, noting the fall luncheon features homemade soups.
“We make our own,” said Fike. “We’re in here all day Monday. Two or three of us come in at 4:30, 5 o’clock in the morning and start cooking. We have to have it ready by 10 a.m. The ingredients are all donated, but they’re all cooked here for the soup sale.”
“We do a lot of takeouts on the soup,” said Smyers. She estimated about 300 quarts of soup are sold just as take outs.
The money raised by the fundraisers is sent to mission teams and personal care homes or nursing homes involved with the Methodist organizations.
“And we always try to pick a family or two at Christmas to help,” said Fike.
“Also, off and on during the year, you know, if something comes up that we have to have the money, it’s there,” Smyers said.
The UMW is not a very large group, with about 13 members, but it’s very active, the women said.
For the most part, they say they enjoy organizing the lunches.
“I enjoy it. Sometimes, we can get kind of snarly, you know, we say we’re not going to do this again,” Fike said with a smile. “If we say we’re not doing the soup luncheon, then let’s see what happens.”
In other words, they will see everyone in the November election for the soup luncheon.
