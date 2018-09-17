DuBOIS — The Student Council of DuBois Central Catholic High School is celebrating its 40th year of raising money for the DuBois Area United Way campaign.
The school’s United Way Day 2018 — the concluding event of Spirit Week which begins Monday (today) — will be held Friday.
This year’s event marks four decades of raising money for the United Way campaign, said Student Council Advisor Kathleen Kunkle.
“It has served as a great ending for Spirit Week activities since 1978, and we are always appreciative when Herm Suplizio, director of the United Way and a Central grad, stops by to share in the fun,” said Kunkle.
Student Council President Haley Pettenati and Vice President Max Forcey organized the week-long slate of events.
Other students involved in the planning are seniors Emily Williams, Kenny Starr, Justin Miknis, Abey Pettenati and Kyrsten Ruch. Juniors Johnny Ritsick, Lindsey Reiter, Maddie Miscavish, and Alex Ochs, along with sophomores Madison Gill, Maria Werner, Beth Williams and Emily Joseph, are also part of the United Way planning committee.
“Several other seniors taking Social Justice this term have embarked on a project to contact the agencies funded by the United Way to determine the community needs served, then sharing their findings with fellow students by creating a video on the life-sustaining role played by the United Way and its positive impact on the quality of life in our area,” Kunkle said.
Working on this video project are seniors Noah Bloom, Quinn Kulling, Peter Downer, Andre Hanes, Faith Hannah, Anne Latuska, Lillie Lee, Ethan Stoddard, Josh Solnosky, Dom Torretti, Zach Vandervort and Makenzie Manning.
Some of the 2018 theme days include Manic Monday, Tie-Dye Day, College Day, Dress Code or Better Day, and Skit Day.
Kunkle said the school’s normal dress code will be altered during the week thanks to Central’s administration that recognizes the importance of Spirit Week and accommodates the wishes of the students as much as possible.
Class themes for the yearly skits this year are mostly based on movies: Sixth grade – cartoons; seventh grade – super heroes; eighth grade- action; ninth grade – science fiction; 10th grade – comedy; 11th grade – romantic Comedy; and 12th grade – horror.
Faculty always manages to have an outstanding performance as well, according to school officials.
All activities will be taking place on school grounds, including a picnic lunch will be part of the celebration, served by DCC parents. Students will be providing the music.
Competitions have been organized by Student Council and will be staffed by DCC teachers. Some of the events taking place include Powder Puff Football, featuring the junior girls versus the senior girls, flag football, softball, kickball, volleyball, Can Jam, soccer, basketball and a variety of less active events.
Central’s annual lip sync competition will be held in the auditorium Friday morning. According to tradition, each grade level performs a musical skit drawing from their class theme.
In addition, DCC Elementary School will be joining with middle and high students in supporting the local campaign by having a jeans day on United Way Day.
“Becoming more aware of the many needs of our community and how students can use their talents and gifts to help others is an important goal of United Way Day,” said Kunkle. Each year, Central students of all grade levels — elementary, middle and high — join together in this effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.