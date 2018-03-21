DuBOIS — For the 15th consecutive year, the Black and Gold will be on the basketball court Saturday night at the DuBois Area Middle School, joining the DuBois Area United Way All-Stars to help raise money for the less fortunate.
Once again, the Pittsburgh Steeler Basketball Benefit will include the last regular home game of the DuBois Dream team, said United Way Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio.
“We’re excited to partner up with Albert Varacallo and the Dream Team for a Saturday night, over the top game,” Suplizio said. “What better way to start the night off than with a DuBois Dream’s final regular season home game and give them a big push to the playoffs?”
Not only will it be the final regular season home game of the DuBois Dream, but it will be the team’s first-ever Military Appreciation Night, said Varacallo, team owner and player.
“I talked to Aaron Fairman, of Downtown Imprints in downtown DuBois, and he has a veteran working for him, Ben Fordoski,” Varacallo said. “And we talked about tying the military into one of our games, and thought why not have it at one of the biggest games we have all season.”
Varacallo also said the DuBois Dream’s strength and conditioning coach, Bill Edwards, is also a veteran.
“This fundraising event is to help raise money for the less fortunate in our area,” Suplizio said. “The money all goes back into helping out our member agencies. We would like to thank Martin’s for being our major sponsor in this event.”
As in the past, the United Way organizers don’t know who from the Steelers will be coming to the area.
In the past, there have been some great Steelers players, though, Suplizio said. Some of the players who have participated in the past have included: Willie Parker, Brett Keisel, James Harrison, Antonio Brown, John Kuhn, Charlie Batch, Ike Taylor, Chris Hoke and Louis Lipps.
The event has raised more than $150,000 for the United Way over the years and it goes to the community agencies.
“We always look forward to coming up and playing the weekend up there,” said Tom O’Malley, manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers Basketball Team. “We always have a great time. The hospitality that Herm and everybody in DuBois shows to us is just top notch. It’s one of my favorite games of the year. We’ve had a lot of different players come up over the years and they all still talk about it after the fact — how well we’re treated and how much fun it is at the game.”
Doors will open at 4 p.m. with the DuBois Dream game to begin at 5 p.m. The Steelers game will start at 7 p.m.
The price for admission is $10 and includes both games. Tickets are now on sale at the following locations: DuBois Area United Way (9 a.m.-noon), Sunny 106, DuBois Area Middle and High Schools, and the DuBois Central Catholic School. Tickets will also be available at the door.
