PUNXSUTAWNEY — Local group Unity Rises Association will be hosting a dance fundraiser on June 5 to help cover the costs for moving to its new location and some new clothing racks.
Unity Rises is a Punxsutawney-based donation center that offers clothing and household items to those in need for free. It is run by locals, Melissa and Chris Kirby, and was opened just six months ago, and quickly outgrew the building it started in.
The donation center has received so much support from the community since opening that the Kirbys have been searching for a new location for several months, needing more space to store all the donations they’ve received. Melissa Kirby also said she is hoping to have room to store larger donations like furniture.
“We were slam packed full, that’s why we needed the new space,” Melissa Kirby said. “We just got our first estate donation… and we have another one coming on the first (June 1).”
The center will be moving from Cloe into Punxsutawney, to the basement of the Nomadic Trading Company building at 400 North Walnut St.
“It’s tremendously bigger than where we were,” Kirby said. “It was a long time waiting but it was worth it.”
The fundraiser will help the Kirbys to pay up several months of rent on the location, and pay for the much needed clothing racks and display racks.
The dance is Gatsby-themed, but those planning to come are not required to dress to the theme. Kirby said it was just to add some fun to the dance.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 per person or $30 per couple. Children under 5 get in for free, children ages 6 to 10 are $5, and children ages 11 to 17 are $10.
The dance will be held at Flashover Club, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door. Music will be provided by DJ Hot Jams who will keep the music going until 10 p.m. Food, beverages, and deserts will be provided.
Kirby said they have been kept busy recently with so many fires happening in the area. She said people often tag her on Facebook and send her messages whenever fires and disasters happen.
“So many people in need and so many fires happening,” Kirby said. “I get blown up, people reach out to us, we just recently took a load to Falls Creek for those fire victims and dropped it off.”
The facility has not been opened to the public because of how packed full it had become, so Kirby has been taking calls and filling orders for those in need. Once everything is moved to the Nomadic Trading Company, Unity Rises will have new regular hours.
The facility will be open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. then again from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays by appointment and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will also be Unity Rises and Second Chance Above Ground merchandise, according to Kirby, along with candy bars and soda just to keep some money coming in for the bills to keep the facility open.
She also would like to eventually add a freezer and refrigerator and start taking food donations as well.
Kirby said they are in need of helpers to get everything sorted an organized once everything is moved to the new location.
“It is so important that we open back up as soon as we can, and we just can’t do it by ourselves,” Kirby said.
She is hoping to be able to have a grand re-opening for the new facility on June 26. Anyone who would like to buy a fundraiser ticket or offer help in moving inventory to the new location can contact Melissa Kirby at 814-952-9019 or message her on Facebook at Melissaand ChrisKirby.