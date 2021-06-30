PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Unity Rises Donation Center celebrated its grand re-opening on Saturday after moving to a new location in Punxsutawney.
The new location is in the bottom of the Nomadic Trading Company at 400 N. Walnut St., and can be accessed by driving past the main entrance to the back of the building. A sign is currently posted that can be seen from the road to help people find the new location and entrance.
There is no access to the donation center from the main portion of the building, but Melissa Kirby said the owner is working on it and will hopefully have access within the next few weeks.
Founders Melissa and Chris Kirby originally opened the donation center for clothing, household items and more in Cloe, but quickly outgrew the space available there.
Melissa Kirby said the new location is better both because of the extra space, and because it is now within walking distance of most Punxsutawney residents.
“We are in town now and there’s so many people that are in need,” Kirby said. “I think there were about five or six people who came in and they walked here.”
The center is not handicap accessible yet, but they are working on it.
Hours for the donation center will be Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. then again 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays are by appointment only and Saturday is only 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is closed on Sundays. Donations are only accepted during open hours when someone is there.
The center will only be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week during the Festival in the Park.
Everyone who visits the center has to sign in so they can keep everything fair. Kirby said they are allowing two visits a month. A family gets one large bag to fill on a visit, and an individual gets a smaller bag.
The center had a steady flow of people in and out the doors most of the day Saturday, and Kirby said everybody left with something.
“We had a lot of people today that came through that said they had donations,” Kirby said. “A lot of people held on to donations until we got here.”
She said they spent about five to eight hours a day for two weeks getting everything sorted and set up in the new location.
With the larger space, the Kirbys were able to display some of the larger furniture they had recently donated to them. While everything else in the center is still free, they do ask that a donation fee be paid for larger furniture items that are harder to find.
“We strictly rely on fundraisers to keep up and going. For rent, racks and things like that,” Kirby said. “And if we don’t have something that someone is looking for or in need of, I will go to all lengths. I’ll find it.”