PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Unity Rises Donation Center will be hosting a double bag fundraiser this Saturday at the center.
Melissa Kirby, co-founder of the donation center, announced the center will be holding the fundraiser.
“The center will be packed full of so many things. This is the most stuff we have ever had in the new space, so many new things,” Kirby said.
The center will be closed Friday to get ready for Saturday. Saturday will only be for the fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For the fundraiser, $10 will get two 13-gallon bags and $15 will get 30-gallon bags. There will also be snacks and refreshments provided for the day.
The center is located at 400 North Walnut St., Punxsutawney, in the bottom of the Nomadic Trading Co. The entrance can be found by following the road the whole way to the back and then down around to the lower parking lot.
“We are asking for sports-related donations for all sports as some families cannot afford some of the required gear. If you have anything that your kids have outgrown please donate it to help another child live out their dream through the sport of their choice,” Kirby said.
Donations can be dropped off at the center during any of their open hours.