PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Unity Rises Donation Center held a grand opening celebration on Monday, marking the opening of the official location of the free donation center.
The donation center is run by Melissa and Chris Kirby, who are the founders of the Unity Rises Association. The donation center is a branch of the organization the couple is using to help others.
“We started this like a year ago, trying to build up to this point,” Melissa Geer-Kirby said.
The donation center is located in Cloe at 17245 Route 36 next to Abe’s Ice Cream. The center is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays by appointment. Everything donated to the center is given to those in need for free.
Donations can be dropped off at the center during these times, or if someone is in need they can come to the center to see if anything is available to help them.
She said the center is in need of men’s jeans, maternity clothes, and hygiene and feminine products. She is also hoping to get more children’s books and coloring/activity books with Christmas coming.
“We get donations and we give back to the community, but you don’t have to live in Punxsy, anybody can come. There’s no limit on what you can take really. We give you a garbage bag when you come in, and you can fill the garbage bag with whatever you need,” Melissa Kirby said.
She added that they do have toys, but ask that parents try to only take a few toys so there are still some for others. If someone is looking for something specific, she encourages them to let her know, or even call ahead so she can check if they have it.
Since opening day, the center has had several large donations made, including an entire van full of items. She said it is a bit tight in the building, but she and her helpers did the best they could with arranging the clothing racks and such.
“We got lots of compliments today, and that meant a bunch to me… Our groups and this donation center are huge parts of my dream, and it’s finally happening. I’m super ecstatic to be helping other people, especially this time of the year,” Kirby said.
The center currently has a lot of clothing items to offer those in need, including winter clothing, shoes of all sizes, toys, baby items, bed sets and blankets. She said the one thing they don’t have is furniture at this time.
“If you absolutely need something, I can find it for you. If we don’t have it, I will get it to you, I will figure it out. I just got three people beds in the last 24 hours because we didn’t have any,” Kirby said.
The center does not accept food at this time, only household items and clothing.