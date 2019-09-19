ST. MARYS — A movie showing and followup to the “Students for Life” presentation held in St. Marys Aug. 9 will be open to the public Sunday.
“Unplanned” will be shown at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Elk County Catholic High School auditorium Sunday.
The SFL project, a sub-committee of “Life Matters,” is meant to bring people together who want to learn more about the human rights issue of abortion.
Mary Meyer, coordinator of the SFL project, said the Aug. 9 presentation was an introduction to the national Students for Life of America organization. The presence of Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Gabler and Cris Dush and U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson was helpful to that day’s efforts, Meyer said. Several local pastors and representatives also attended.
“The 50 or so attendants came from different communities in our region, and the subsequent response has been quite positive,” Meyer said.
The project now has confirmed contacts in several areas, including Brockport and Brockway, Cameron County, Clearfield, Curwensville and DuBois and Ridgway and St. Marys, Meyer said.
“We are working behind the scenes to get the message out about the SFL initiative,” she said. “Momentum is building and I encourage anyone who is interested to contact me.”
The movie is based on the story of a young woman, leader of the Planned Parenthood movement, until she witnesses what happens during an abortion, Meyer said.
“It’s a story our youth need to see and hear, so they can begin to separate truth from propaganda,” she said. “Our parents, students and families need to learn what abortion is, and why it’s a human rights issue.”
“Life Chain,” a national movement staged annually on the first Sunday in October, also invites pro-life groups and churches across North America to stand on a designated sidewalk and “offer prayers for one hour on the topic of abortion,” Meyer said. Brookville, Centre County, DuBois, Punxsutawney and St. Marys chains are registered with the national website.
The “Life Matters Now” and “Elk County Right to Life” organizations will also host a town hall meeting with Michael Ciccocioppo, executive director of Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation, Oct. 29.
“Students are encouraged to attend this meeting to learn about the legislative process in our state,” Meyer said. “The place and time for the town hall meeting are to be determined.”
Admission for “Unplanned” is free. Students under the age of 17 should attend the movie with a parent or guardian, Meyer adds, or have a permission slip from a parent or guardian.
“Young people are curious and have lots of energy,” Meyer said. “We hope to channel their talents and efforts in defense of the unborn and mothers in crises pregnancies, some of whom may be their peers. The first step is education.”
For more information, visit www.studentsforlifeofamerica.org.