PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council continues to have personnel issues following a special reorganization meeting in July, entering into an impromptu executive session during the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
Former Council President Bill Williams signed up to speak during the public comment section of the meeting. He addressed his fellow council members, saying he doesn’t know why they felt the need to remove him as president.
“I think there’s a bully in the pack, and what they say, you all do. This needs to stop. You need to vote for yourself and speak for yourself,” Williams said.
He also said he had tried to call a special meeting but no one was available, but they were available the next day to vote him out. He also said other members of council have done worse than he, and were still left to hold their seat.
“Without these people of this community, none of you borough employees would have a job, so you all better start appreciating and helping everyone in this borough. Do what you’re elected to do. The buddy stuff has to stop,” Williams ended his speech with.
Patty Penman, another resident signed up to speak, said she felt the council owed the public an explanation as to why Williams was removed as president.
Newly appointed council president Michele Lorenzo said she, Borough Secretary Billie Kinnan, councilman Larry Chenoga, and Borough Manager Toby Santik were in negotiations with the Public Works Union in Santik’s office when Williams came in.
According to Lorenzo, Williams was angry when he showed up, and said he was done with the council and was resigning. She said he should’ve conducted himself differently, and no one in the room knew the whole story of what was happening.
Lorenzo continued by saying Williams had said several times prior that he was going to resign from council, and Lorenzo claimed she talked him out of it.
“I’m done babysitting from one end to the other. I just want to come in and do a job for the people of this community,” Lorenzo said. “There’s always two sides to a story, I’m not here to bicker or cause problems and we need to be honest with each other.”
It was never explained what it was that made Williams so angry the day he walked into the union meeting.
Penman then asked about Councilman Chenoga’s behavior at last year’s Groundhog Festival when he was seen arguing with vendors. Chenoga said he publicly apologized for this incident, and that he shouldn’t have to put up with Williams’ repeated behavior.
Williams and Lorenzo briefly spoke back and forth about how the situation was handled, and his removal as council president before Lorenzo called an executive session.
Council was in executive session for about 30 minutes before returning. When they returned, the executive session was labeled as a personnel matter, and no further action was taken.
During the president’s report, Lorenzo made one more comment saying, “The whole meaning of this borough council is to work together and get along, and we’re all going to have differences, and it might get heated and not everybody’s right and not everybody’s wrong, but we have a job to do for this community,” she said. “I myself want to do what’s best for our community and work together with everyone who sits on this council.”