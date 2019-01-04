PENFIELD — An upcoming weekend will honor area Boy Scouts who have exemplified a high level of community service.
The Ah’Tic Lodge of the Order of the Arrow will attend a three-day fellowship event Jan. 4-6 at Camp Mountain Run in Penfield.
The Order of the Arrow (OA) is the Boy Scouts of America honor society, said BSA Bucktail Council District Executive Sheri Price.
“Those individuals who have completed certain criteria are then elected into the OA by their fellow Scouts, who are not yet members,” she said. “This may be the only honor society where members are selected by nonmembers.”
After induction, members perform service to the Council, camp and surrounding communities, Price says.
“Each year, in order to get to know the other members from the five-county area served by the Bucktail Council, the Ah’Tic Lodge gets together for a winter weekend that doesn’t involve hard work,” Price said. “All other weekend activities throughout the year include an element of service, which often means physical labor.”
The OA has recognized Scouts and Scouters who best exemplify the “Scout Oath and Law” for more than 90 years, its website says. Those who maintain camping traditions and spirit, promote year-round and longterm resident camping and provide cheerful service to others are known as “arrowmen.” OA activities promote leadership development to enrich Scouting for America’s youth.
For more information, contact the Bucktail Council at 814-371-5650 or email sheri.price@scouting.org.
