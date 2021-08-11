DuBOIS — A truck sale set for Aug. 13-14 at the DuBois Mall will benefit Pentz Run Youth Services and its residential programs for at-risk and disadvantaged youth.
Director Deb Gregori said this is the first year for the truck sale, where Walmart donates several truckloads of merchandise to the agency. The items are then organized and priced, and will be sold at the DuBois Mall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14, in the old Sears’ hallway near DuBois Corner Cafe and Uzi’s Pastries.
Pentz Run has had golf tournaments for many years, she said, and a “sip and snack” social fundraiser.
“I anticipate this will be much more successful than any of those fundraisers, based on what I’ve been hearing about these sales,” Gregori said.
PRYS is close to completing its new building, which will give them the ability to house 11 more older youth, she said.
“This also presents a need for more staff, so in this world of employment shortages, we are looking for people who want to become part of our team,” Gregori added.
There are also offices available for rent to professionals, and an indoor recreational space for all youth to utilize.
“The pandemic put this project way over budget, so this fundraiser will be helpful in offsetting that a bit,” she said.
Gregori hopes to make the truck sale an annual occurrence, to help build and enhance Pentz Run programs.
They are also getting back to normal visitation with families in person again, she noted.
“I think the biggest thing of all is that the kids are looking forward to going back to public school, rather than going online,” Gregori said.
PRYS accepts monetary donations via its Facebook page, mail or in person, she said, and is always in need of general household items, hygiene products and school and craft supplies.
For more information, visit Pentz Run Youth Services on Facebook or www.pentzrunyouthservices.com.