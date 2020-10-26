ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson updated City Council on area projects and programs at the Oct. 19 meeting.
The demolition on Depot Street has not started yet, he said, but Earth Movers is putting its equipment in place, he said, and are to have started last week.
“The good news is, we have made progress on the (downtown) park,” he said. “All of the other dirt work is complete.”
As of Monday, Oct. 12, road crews have started tarring and chipping St. Marys roads, Pearson added. The city’s leaf pickup program will begin Oct. 26.
CDBG Funds
Tina Gradizzi of Community and Economic Development discussed the topic of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
By March 11 of next year, the city must spend its 2017 funds, she said.
The Sidewalk Replacement Program, what Gradizzi called “very successful,” has helped repair a little more than 11,000 square feet of sidewalks and driveway aprons for applicants.
Out of the $154,760, Gradizzi said they have spent a little more than $88,000 on the Benzinger Park pathway and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible parking projects.
She also noted the successful Housing Rehabilitation Program, which is currently using CDBG funds.
“I would like to revise the 2017 contract to close our sidewalk program, and add the Benzinger Park pathway and housing rehabilitation projects,” she said to council.