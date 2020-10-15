ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth’s monthly board report Monday began with discussing the “bouncing balls” of ever-changing school guidelines provided by the state throughout COVID-19.
Toth added he is “very pleased” that capacity for sporting events is now reasonable.
“Our elected officials have seen that if we can open up schools, we can operate safely at a Friday night football game,” he said.
When Toth attended a meeting with Rep. Glenn Thomspon, he told him he would like to get rapid tests to schools for COVID-19, to which Thompson is making happen, he said.
During a National Superintendent’s Forum, Toth said it was intriguing to talk to other superintendents, who are all doing the same thing in opening schools and want what is safe for students.
Toth also attended an Elevate K-12 presentation about synchronous virtual teaching. Since it’s hard to find replacements for special subjects at times, this would allow students to have virtual lessons with Pennsylvania certified teachers as substitutes.
During a health insurance trust meeting, Toth says he was interested in adding “Regennex” to the SMASD plan at no cost, which is a company that tries to avoid surgery and find cheaper alternatives.
Brooklyn, a Goldendoodle therapy dog being raised by Toth, is now a 60-pound “big ball of fur,” he said, who visited SMAHS and Fox Township Elementary School. She and the students “loved every minute of it,” he said.
“It was nice to hear students say she made their day,” he said.
Brookyln has made it through six weeks of intensive training, and is still going through the process, but is doing great, Toth said. He sent photos of her visit to New Hope Assistance Dogs of her progress.
“If things go well, she will go to more schools with me,” he said. “The kids were reaching out to see how soft she is.”
Toth’s report noted he also participated in several virtual meetings and consultations, completed job interviews with Mrs. Woodford’s class, a Community Education Council strategic planning meeting and meeting with Blue Tide leaders about safety protocols.
Student representative Aidan Bobik was congratulated on being St. Marys Area High School’s newest senior class president.
Bobik commented on the school’s Homecoming event being held last week, and that the majority of students enjoyed Spirit Week activities. During a “strange” time of uncertainty, Bobik says he feels students enjoyed having some normalcy.
He also commented on the SMAHS undefeated football team, and the support of the band, cheerleaders and colorguard.
Bobik also updated the board on recent activities by the DECA club and National Honor Society.
“I didn’t think we would make it this far,” Bobik said of the school year thus far, noting that the pandemic is not over, and it’s still important to follow guidelines and take precautions.