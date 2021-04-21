RIDGWAY — Progress and plans for the Ridgway Mills Primitive Campground, slated to open Memorial Day weekend, was a topic of interest during Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Councilwoman Abbi Peters reviewed the Planning, Grants and Recreation Committee meeting report with fellow council members.
An update was given on the Clarion-Little Toby Trail Extension project, including the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant application was submitted on April 13. The project has received 22 letters of support and seven project partner letters, said Peters, as well as a letter of intent claiming to cover $22,500 in matching funds.
Talks of installing an amphitheater in Ridgway, specifically on the Firemen’s Lot, is still circulating. A plan was presented to the Ridgway Firemen’s Board of Directors, according to the committee meeting minutes.
Peters commended all of the work that Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley has done at the Ridgway Mills Campground site, prior to its planned Memorial Day opening. It was recommended that instead of starting with 25 campsites that the borough focuses on nine or 10, said Peters, while other plans fall into place, such as how to manage the online booking system.
Handley agreed that nine campsites is a good target. He noted that much of the campground is ready to go, including the placards and markers.
Council agreed to give Handley “flexibility” when it comes to pricing the campsites for customers, settling on a $10-$40 range.
Handley noted there is the hope for a special concrete area for RV parking.
During Handley’s monthly code enforcement report, he noted that the Ridgway Borough website is now revamped and complete. The website will act as a new resource where people can receive information and find things like permits, applications and phone numbers. Council members commended Red Porch Agency of Ridgway on a job well done with the new website.
Council accepted an offer from a St. Marys contractor in the amount of $250 for purchase of 426 E. Main St. The property was appraised for $1,600.