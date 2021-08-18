ST. MARYS — Updates on several ongoing projects in St. Marys were given during Monday evening’s City Council meeting.
Susan Rettger, a City of St. Marys employee of 28.5 years, was recognized with a certificate at the initiation of Monday evening’s meeting.
Mayor Chris Pletcher said she has displayed able leadership, guidance and devotion to public duty during her time with the city.
City Manager’s report
St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming echoed this recognition, congratulating Rettger.
“Susie brought great professionalism and hard work ethic to City Hall, and is just a great person to be around,” he said.
Fleming next reminded the public that school will begin at St. Marys Area School District next week, and to use caution in school zones and when encountering buses on city streets.
The St. Marys Community Pool’s last day will be Aug. 20, Fleming noted, thanking summer staff workers for their efforts. Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider is scheduled to give an update at next month’s council meeting.
The new Downtown Event Park on Depot Street has been buzzing with events, said Fleming, with the fitness area expected to be completed in mid September. The amphitheater portion of the park is still in its engineering phase.
Fleming will be attending the PML (Pennsylvania Municipal League) Leadership Seminar in Lancaster Oct. 6-9. Council voted that he and Pletcher be approved as voting delegates there.
Brackets have arrived for the Hometown Heroes banners in St. Marys. The project is expected to be completed prior to the Fall Fest Sept. 17-19.
The Sara Road bridge project, still expected to be completed before the start of the school year, will undergo a strength test on the top layer this week, said Fleming.
There is an issue being addressed concerning the South St. Marys Street traffic light near McDonalds. Multiple agencies are working to correct this complicated problem, Fleming told council.
The PennDOT paving project on Brusselles Street may begin in October, causing traveling delays near the downtown Sheetz store up to Bucktail Plaza, he said.