ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys Community and Economic Development Department is offering utility and rent assistance to income-eligible residents impacted financially by COVID-19.
Using its Community Development Block Grant COVID (CDBG-CV) funds, the city has teamed up with Northern Tier Community Action to process online applications, submitted through www.COMPASS.com.
Northern Tier is a community-based, nonprofit organization — offering services in Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter counties — that assists low-income individuals and families, largely made possible through the Community Services Block Grant (through the DCED). These grants provide services such as case management, emergency food, housing, financial and energy assistance and others, according to the Northern Tier website.
Community and Economic Development Community Service Specialist Darlene Nortum said it is important to offer this type of program, since people are experiencing tough times.
“For example, people had to stock up on badly-needed products and food, due to the shelves being bare, and the need to do so takes away from (money for) bills such as utilities, including rent,” she said.
Due to the need, said Nortum, prices on food and products have increased.
“I think this program can help pay the utility bills that have not been paid yet,” she said.
In the long run, this will help residents with things like evictions and keeping their internet on, so children can have what they need for homeschooling, said Nortum.
The program offers help with rent, water, electric, gas, waste hauler and internet.
Requirements, for St. Marys area residents only, include:
- Household income — copies of pay stubs for the previous two months, for anyone 18 years of age or older
- Non-taxable benefit check
- Copy of bank statements — checking, savings, etc.
- Copy of interest of dividend checks
- Copies of most current utility invoices
To learn more about what the xity and Northern Tier can offer, contact Nortum, at (814)-781-1718 ext. 226 or email dnortum@stmaryspa.gov.