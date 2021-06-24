ST. MARYS — During one of his first reports as St. Marys City Manager, Joe Fleming gave city council members an update on several happenings during a meeting earlier this week.
First, Fleming thanked the City of St. Marys Police Department for letting him tag along during third shift on June 5.
“I learned more about our local police department,” he said. “I learned a lot more actually being on patrol with them, and seeing what they see. I look forward to doing that again.”
When asked why Fleming had chosen to observe third shift officers, he said, “I wanted to see through the eyes during a time of day that may be a little more active.” He noted that it was an interesting experience.
Fleming also noted that updates are being made to the new downtown park, like new grass, and a memorial fountain is being installed near the bridge.
The Sara Road bridge project is underway, with a projected competition day prior to the first day of school.
Council members reviewed ordinances and resolutions, one of them being resolution 21-04, amending the city fee schedule. This includes the fees to use the new park for nonprofit events, private weddings, etc.
Community and Economic Development Director Tina Gradizzi said the new park is under the administration of her department. In order to get things organized and charge for some things, fees had to be set in place.
“We sat down with the Public Works director to come up with a feasible fee schedule,” she said. “We will also require a certificate of liability.”
Gradizzi noted that City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider conducted much research on what other parks in the area charge as far as fees go, before these numbers were decided on.
Vacancies
Due to Fleming’s new position, there were vacancies on the police pension and nonuniform pension committees, as well as the emergency management committee, said Mayor Chris Pletcher.
Councilwoman Margie Brown volunteered to fill both pension committee vacancies.
Councilman Bob Roberts nominated Councilman Andrew Mohney to fill the emergency management committee vacancy, to which he accepted.
