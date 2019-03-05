Two adults and one child were seriously injured in a school van crash Monday afternoon on the Bennetts Valley Highway (State Route 255) near Woodward Road, Huston Township, Clearfield County, according to DuBois-based state police.
Emergency crews were called at approximately 3 p.m. to the scene of the accident, where the van, carrying a DuBois Area School District student, traveled off the road and struck a tree.
The driver and both passengers were taken by helicopter to a hospital, reportedly with critical injuries.
Additional details are unavailable as the state police continue their investigation.
The Penfield Volunteer Fire Department and Jay Township No. 5 were at the scene in addition to various ambulance services.
Also at the scene were DASD substitute Superintendent Wendy Benton and Transportation Director Randy Schmidt.
