DuBOIS — Vandalism has become a problem once again in the DuBois City Park.
“We’ve been having a lot of vandalism in the park,” city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said at this week’s council meeting. “Our police are on top of it.”
Suplizio noted that city Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell and police Chief Blaine Clark reviewed some of the camera footage Monday.
“It looks like we’re getting to the bottom of it,” said Suplizio. “And we may have to take some other measures by locking some of the fields off and things like that, just because they’re basically trying to destroy the turf fields and things like that. So if you (council) get any calls, you know why we had to go to those majors.”
“It’s a shame,” said Suplizio. “It’s on weekends actually ... we’re going to have to do something. So hopefully we catch these kids and that’ll go a long ways too, once it gets out on the street, they’ve been caught and we’re going to kick them out for a year or so.”
Mayor Ed Walsh said he talked to Clark the other day and Clark said that they put it on their website and Facebook, a video and pictures of the girls and one boy who were doing the vandalism.
“A mother saw her daughter on there and she marched her in here and the mother told her you tell the chief who all these people are,” said Walsh. “That was two weeks ago.”
“This was a different one,” said Suplizio.