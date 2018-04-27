DuBOIS — Albert Varacallo III was appointed to the Region A seat of the DuBois Area School Board Thursday night.
Varacallo was one of two candidates interviewed by the board at a special meeting Thursday following the April 3 resignation of Director Ben Haugh, due to personal reasons. The Region A seat represents the City of DuBois. The other candidate was Dustan R. Dodd.
After the interviews, the board adjourned the special meeting.
During the regular board meeting, nominations were held.
Director Larry Salone nominated Varacallo while David Schwab nominated Dodd.
A roll call vote was then conducted on Varacallo’s nomination. He was appointed, 7-1, with the following board members voting for him: Salone, Patty Fish, Mark Gilga, Jeff Madinger Sr., Sam Armagost, Randy Curley and Lee Mitchell. Schwab voted no.
The appointment of Varacallo began immediately and he was sworn in. He will serve for the remainder of Haugh’s unexpired term, which expires in December 2019.
Land purchase approved
In an unexpected move, the board authorized Superintendent Luke Lansberry to proceed with the purchase of the property located at 520-522-524 Liberty Boulevard, next to the Administrative Center, at a cost not to exceed $240,000. Schwab and Armagost voted no.
Solicitor Carl Beard said that the purchase of property is a permissible issue that can be discussed in an executive session.
“I do understand it to be the site immediately outside the photo copier room which is right next door,” Beard said. “Schools always have the ability to acquire property. Schools do it all the time.”
If a district is considering expansion or additional parking and property is available at a fair market value, Beard said he considers it to be like beach-front property.
“Definitely it’s not beach front, but it’s immediately adjacent to you,” Beard said. “It’s not an uncommon thing. You just have to be comfortable. I have no idea the value of it, but if it has more value to you because it’s neighboring you than you have to decide as a collective board.”
“It was nice of the property owner to come to us first and see if we were interested,” Gilga said.
This move...is basically a no brainer but be aware that we answer to the taxpayers,” Schwab said. “And given that we have given up acres of property for not much more than (this), and we’re buying 3/4 of an acre for $240,000, the public is going to hammer us.”
“I don’t agree at all,” Salone said. “I think we should purchase property property near our campus when we have an opportunity at that price.”
“It is prime property,” Armagost said. But he said that he voted no because there is still no guarantee that the district is not going to tear up the soccer field by the middle school if they building a new school there. He noted the soccer field cost approximately $160,000 to put in.
“I’m not going to vote yes to something I may lose on the other end,” Armagost said.
Next step for proposed new school
In a 9-0 vote, directors approved the architectural and engineering team to proceed with the next step to ascertain viability of the land adjacent to the middle school for a possible elementary school site.
