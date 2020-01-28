DuBOIS — Albert Varacallo III was appointed to the Region A seat of the DuBois Area School Board at last week’s meeting.
The Region A seat, which represents the City of DuBois, was vacant because no one sought it in the November election. That seat was previously held by Varacallo, who did not seek re-election, but was notified by the Clearfield County Election Board that he won as a write-in candidate.
Board Vice President David Schwab said there were several write-in candidates for the Region A seat with all receiving the same number of votes. After drawing lots, Varacallo won.
“Mr. Varacallo, for some reason or another, I understand he’s out of the country, didn’t get the papers done on time for it,” said Schwab. “I’d like to open this for discussion as to who you might consider you want to put on the board.”
“Our solicitor told us that he’s already talked to the election board and so forth, and as far as they were concerned it was Mr. Varacallo,” said Director Sam Armagost.
“The legalese of it is that we’ve contacted the solicitor as to whether Mr. Varacallo can still be placed onto the board, did we have to go through the interview process, the whole nine yards,” said Schwab. “Our solicitor contacted the election board. The fact that he (Varacallo) didn’t get his paperwork in on time doesn’t drop it to the number two person. They’re out of the picture unless we want to go through an interview process.”
Schwab said, according to the district solicitor, the directors can legally fill the vacant seat without conducting interviews if they so choose.
Director Gilbert Barker made the motion to appoint Varacallo as a board member, with Armagost seconding the motion.
“Mr. Varacallo has been on the board and has proven to do a very good job,” said Armagost.
Varacallo was appointed in a 6-0 vote. Those voting in favor were Schwab, Armagost, Barker, Mark Gilga, Dustan Dodd and Robert Wachob. Larry Salone and Jeff Madinger Sr. were excused from the meeting.
Schwab said Varacallo will be sworn in to the four-year term seat within a few days.
“Because if he has to wait until the next meeting, he is not privy to all of the information that we receive over the month,” said Schwab.