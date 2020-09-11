ST. MARYS — Relay for Life of Elk County is seeking food truck and other types of vendors for its upcoming “Light the Night” ceremony.
The event is scheduled for 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19 behind the St. Marys City parking garage on Depot Street.
Marianne Swartzwelder, a member of the “Spirit of Hope” RFL team, said she is a cancer survivor herself, and her father also had cancer, which is why she is so passionate about being a team coordinator.
The main part of the event is the luminaria ceremony, she said, which allows the community to honor lives lost to cancer with bright in-memory bags.
The event is seeking vendors interested in participating. This is a great opportunity, Swartzwelder said, since many events and shows have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Right now, the event will welcome a pizza truck and a “New Orleans-themed” food truck, she said, and a local winery will offer its products.
“We aren’t charging anyone to participate,” she said. “They can give a donation if they would like to.”
Different types of vendors are welcome, too, Swartzwelder said, as there will be an Avon representative in attendance.
Call Swartzwelder at 757-403-3508 for more details.