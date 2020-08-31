DuBOIS — The very first scholarship at Penn State DuBois to be established as part of Penn State’s new Educational Equity Matching Program has been created in memory of Dr. Maurice George Verbeke.
Verbeke’s daughter, Dr. Karen Ann Verbeke Shealey ‘70, with her husband, Harry M. Shealey Jr., made a gift of $25,000 to establish the scholarship. As part of the Educational Equity Matching Program, Penn State will provide a 1:1 match from university funds to create a permanent $50,000 endowment.
The Educational Equity Matching Program offers alumni and friends the opportunity to partner with the University in creating a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive Penn State. Through June 30, 2022, or until the $10 million pool of matching support is expended, donors can multiply the impact of new scholarships for students whose gender, race, ethnic, cultural, and/or national background contribute to the diversity of the Penn State community. This support will help to fulfill Penn State’s historic land-grant mission—to reach all citizens of the Commonwealth through teaching, research, and service—and drive transformation across the institution and the larger world. More information is available at raise.psu.edu/EEMP
“Tragedies like the death of George Floyd are horrific reminders of how much work we need to do to address the ugliness of racism in our country,” said Penn State DuBois Chancellor M. Scott McBride. “As a community of scholars and global citizens, Penn State DuBois is committed to cultivating a diverse and inclusive environment that respects and honors the dignity and essential worth of all individuals, regardless of historic prejudice or the ways that we may differ. We are grateful that the Verbeke family stands with us in supporting the rights of every individual to attain a higher education. History is full of examples of how ignorance and hate can poison and ruin a society. We’ve witnessed and fought against such hate in every generation, both at home and abroad. This is why education is, and always will be, the vehicle for fostering tolerance and understanding, and for building civil societies.”
The Verbeke family chose to honor Dr. Verbeke with this scholarship because his legacy exemplifies the ideals of inclusion and acceptance. Born in 1925 in the Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania area, where he was raised, Verbeke passed away on Jan. 19, 2011 at the age of 85.
He was professor emeritus at Rowan University (formerly Glassboro State College in Glassboro, New Jersey). His parents were Belgian immigrants, Victor Isidore Verbeke and Maria Georgia Elisia Braekevelt Verbeke. After graduating from Beechwoods High School in 1942, Verbeke entered Penn State, beginning his undergraduate studies at Penn State DuBois.
The DuBois campus remained close to his heart throughout his life. In February 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and spent three years on active duty during World War II. After the war and an honorable discharge in 1946, he returned to Penn State and started to teach in 1947, eventually getting his bachelor of science degree in Vocational Education and Science in 1949. He received his master of education degree in Educational Administration in 1954 and his doctorate in Educational Administration in 1966, both graduate degrees earned at Penn State.
Verbeke began his teaching career in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, as a vocational education teacher. He continued his teaching career in Curwensville and Clearfield, Pennsylvania, until 1954, when he began teaching in Miami (Dade County), Florida, where he taught mathematics and art. In 1956 he became a guidance counselor and eventually an administrator. After receiving his doctorate in 1966, he went to Glassboro State College (now Rowan University), as an associate professor and was promoted to professor in 1970.
At Rowan University, Verbeke taught educational administration for 21 years and started the Department of Educational Administration in 1970. He served as its founding chairman for 13 years. In addition, he served as assistant dean of the graduate school and assistant to the dean of instruction.
Verbeke was the advisor and seminar professor to more than 600 master’s degree students. In addition, he supervised the certification programs for an additional 400 graduate students, hundreds now successfully employed as administrators in the public and private schools and colleges across the U.S., as well as in the private sector. Further, he was instrumental in sending over 40 graduates on to doctoral studies at universities, such as Penn State, Temple, and Rutgers. He was a great supporter of first-generation students and took a special interest in international students.
This gift also helps to advance “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” a focused campaign that seeks to elevate Penn State’s position as a leading public university in a world defined by rapid change and global connections. To learn more about “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” visit https://greaterpennstate.psu.edu/.
