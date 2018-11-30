ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Francis O. Smith, a former Weedville resident and a veteran of World War II, was honored by French Consul General Clement LeClerc Thursday.
The ceremony, held in St. Petersburg, was organized by the French Consulate.
Smith is now a resident of Odessa, Florida.
The French President has nominated Smith, 94, as Knight of the Legion of Honor, the highest recognition in France for his contribution to the liberation of France.
“Your decision to fight for freedom in World War II was admirable, demonstrating your courage and selflessness,” LeClerc said in a letter to Smith announcing his nomination. “Without you, and those who fought alongside you, France and Europe may have never been liberated from the Nazism barbarity. The solidarity that you showed to our country and people will never be forgotten and will be considered as an example to follow for the next generations.”
Smith joined the U.S. Army in December 1942. After his training, he joined the 5th Infantry Division and was sent to the European Theater in December 1943. With the 449th Battalion of the Anti-Aircraft Artillery, he went to fight in France.
He also went ashore at Normandy on June 7, 1944, the second wave into battle.
As a gunner, Smith participated in the Battle of Moselle in September 1944 and the Lorraine Campaign, including the Battle of Metz.
During the campaign that took place from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15, 1944, near Metz, Smith was exposed to prolonged wetness and cold. These extreme conditions led to his hospitalization in France for trench foot (a pathology caused by dire conditions resulting in a trench frostbite). Given the complications, Smith remained in the military hospital for seven months and continued to be treated after being repatriated to the United States in March 1945.
For his achievements, the American Government has presented him with several awards, including the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon and the Good Conduct Medal.
