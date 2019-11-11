REYNOLDSVILLE — Three Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students were crowned the winners of the Veteran’s Day Art Contest during Thursday’s assembly.
Each year, art students are asked to create a piece that represents Veteran’s Day and service and sacrifice, said art and mathematics Instructor Angela Dragich.
Students include an artist statement about how their art represents the cause, which they read at the school’s Veteran’s Day Program held in the gymnasium each November.
“We received a great response, with a total of 14 entries,” Dragich said in her speech. “Great job guys.”
All 14 entries were displayed in the gymnasium for students, staff and visitors to see.
Please take some time to look at the artwork,” Dragich encouraged the audience.
Emily Kennedy, first place winner in the contest, said her large American flag masterpiece would be given to her uncle, Chris Knarr, and his family, as a symbol of respect and gratitude for his service and sacrifice. She received a cash prize from Smith’s Timbering and Consulting.
Second-place winner Melody Forest and third-place winner Haley McCombs also each read their mission statements aloud.