REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee has started planning for a Veterans Day celebration to take place at the park site in November.
The committee is looking ahead and would like to host an event similar to the recent groundbreaking event. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the memorial site along Main Street.
Committee Advisor Sam Bundy is a member of the DuBois Honor Guard and has secured them to attend and provide a firing and playing of “Taps” at the park. He is also working with several other committee members to secure a guest speaker for the event.
“The Honor Guard will be there, and then we’re working on a special speaker. Keep it short, simple. Firing and a moment of silence, then the auxiliary is going to have a luncheon for those who sign up,” Bundy said.
He said it would follow a similar format to the speakers at the groundbreaking, but with the Honor Guard there as well.
“I would love to do it outside, and I would love to do something there. So, as long as we follow the guidelines, and everybody is OK with that,” Bundy said.
Janine Wolverton confirmed the Reynoldsville Legion Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a luncheon that day. Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, the auxiliary is requiring everyone to purchase a ticket to attend the luncheon.
“We will have to have people sign up, and we’ll do tickets because we can’t overfill because of COVID,” Wolverton said.
The site committee gave an update, saying the Purple Heart Monument was placed earlier this month, and is waiting for the Honor Roll monument to be moved from the post office to the park.
The ladies auxiliary has also sold 69 of the pavers to be placed in the park as well.
“We put an order for I think 49 that have actually gone to Korb’s (Monument) for productions. He will send us proofs back, we’ll have to get the people to OK them, and then they’ll be produced,” Wolverton said.