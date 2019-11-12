DuBOIS — Three people received special awards at Monday’s Veterans Day program at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 in DuBois — a Korean War veteran received a Purple Heart and a DuBois mother and her young son were recognized for their patriotic service to local veterans.
Purple Heart presentation
Two months ago, VFW Chaplain Paul Sprague said he received a phone call.
“It’s actually, on a personal note, from my granddaughter’s maternal grandmother,” said Sprague. “Her uncle was a World War II veteran, Harold Glenn Bair. He was from Banks Township in Indiana County. He was stationed in England and was part of the D-Day invasion. There were 45 planes on that mission to drop soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division; 42 of them came back, three did not.”
Harold Bair was one of the ones who did not come back, said Sprague. Bair was originally listed as Missing In Action (MIA), but that was later upgraded to Killed in Action (KIA).
Bair’s family then received the Purple Heart in honor of Bair’s military service.
During the phone call to Sprague, Bair’s niece told him the family wanted to pass the Purple Heart along.
“It’s time for it to leave the family and go somewhere else,’” Bair’s niece said during the phone call, according to Sprague, noting she wanted to know what she could do with it.
Sprague called John Hibner, of DuBois, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Military Order of the Purple Heart recipient, who told him he had the “perfect solution.”
Sprague showed the Purple Heart from the 1944 D-Day invasion over France to those at the Veterans Day program and then presented it to Hibner.
“I put it in your (Hibner) trust,” said Sprague.
Hibner said the local Purple Heart Chapter 519 meets monthly at the DuBois VFW.
After some research, Hibner said the PH Chapter found a recipient, Ronald Kierney of Clarion County.
“He (Kierney) is currently hospitalized, but he is a Korean War veteran, wounded in the stomach, and we’ve confirmed that with his DD-2214 (Department of Defense form 214),” said Hibner. “He lost his Purple Heart medal in several moves while still in the military. And he is honored to receive Sergeant Bair’s Purple Heart, and we will present this to him as part of our Purple Heart ceremony.”
The Purple Heart, known as the nation's oldest military award, is awarded to military members who are injured and killed in combat, through an act of terrorism or by friendly fire, according to military.com. An estimated 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been awarded to U.S. troops.
Mother and son recognized
VFW Post 813 Commander Dave Gralla, along with state Rep. Matt Gabler, who is also a major in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, presented citations to Melissa Strong and her son, Levi Strong, of DuBois.
“Each Veterans Day, they go around the community to the American Legion, not just DuBois, but also Brockway, and other American Legions,” said Gralla. “They come here to the VFW, too, and they hand out ‘this’ every year to veterans.” This meant treat bags, which he held up to show the audience.
“It means a lot to me,” said Gralla, and then invited them to the podium.
“Levi, I want to thank you for your patriotism,” Gabler said. “I want to thank you for your commitment to service, you at your young age have a lot more wisdom, a lot more courage than anyone else I know two, three, four times your age. God bless you.”
Gabler presented Levi a citation from the VFW.
“The words in the citation read, ‘Levi Strong this is an expression of sincere appreciation and full praise for patriotic service rendered to the community,’ said Gabler. “Levi, congratulations. Keep it up. You’re an inspiration.”
Gralla presented a citation with similar words to Melissa.
The mother and son said they have been doing this for five years.