ST. MARYS — Roughly 2,000 wreaths were laid on the gravestones of veterans at St. Marys’ Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday.
The ceremony, in its 11th year, was held at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery at noon Saturday, the same time as Arlington National Cemetery’s, said Founder Dolly Wehler. It welcomed the St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail, as well as several other local veterans.
Wehler’s husband, a Vietnam veteran, died 15 years ago as a result of exposure to Agent Orange, she said. He always loved watching Arlington’s ceremony, which inspired her to find a local path to host something similar.
Family members of the fallen veterans laid wreaths on some of the graves. Someone special was chosen for the ones with no family members in attendance.
Elementary students from Elk County Catholic School System also have sung at the ceremony for a couple of years now.
There are roughly 2,000 veterans’ graves at SMCC, Wehler said, some going back as far as the Civil War.
“We have been very proud to say we collected enough to honor every veteran,” she said.
Donation forms are printed each year and distributed at area churches, Wehler says. She said she was happy to see nearby communities like Ridgway and Johnsonburg ordering wreaths, too, to put on gravesites in their towns.
WAA is a community effort, Wehler adds, with people contributing to help raise funds for wreaths.
Area businesses like Domino’s and Dairy Queen also held special days where a percentage of their proceeds were given to the cause, Wehler says. A young woman also made 10 baskets, featuring Pittsburgh sports team logos, that were raffled off at area clubs. Just Ben Catering had a BBQ ribs and chicken fundraiser, and local students held a “dress-down” day where funds were donated.
WAA is thankful for the support of area companies, organizations and individuals, Wehler said.
“People should always honor a family member or veteran in St. Marys,” she said. “If nothing else, they are a veteran.”
For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.