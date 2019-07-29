Members of the DuBois American Legion Post 17 were invited onto Showers Field Saturday night to be recognized prior to the fourth matchup of opening day between DuBois and Hopewell during the 2019 Pennsylvania American Legion State Baseball Tournament.
The double-elimination tournament is being held through Wednesday during the 100th anniversary of both the state and DuBois American Legion.
The festivities included a light-up night on Friday, a Hall of Fame banquet at the DuBois Christian School, a free concert at Showers Field and a parade of champions which brought all participating teams onto the field. Games began on Saturday.
The DuBois game Saturday featured a pregame ceremony to honor the 100th Anniversary of the George Montgomery Post 17 DuBois American Legion.
Barry Abbott, the chairman for the Pennsylvania American Legion (PAL) Baseball State Tournament, asked that all members of Post 17 — whether they be a Legionnaire, Sons of American Legion, Rider or Auxiliary member — to gather down the left-field line before marching on to the field to be recognized by those in attendance.
John Noble and Emery Miller — the two oldest members of the American Legion — threw out the first pitch.
The DuBois Area Honor Guard presented the colors before DuBois resident Suzie Sullivan sang the national anthem.
Some of the games will be televised by Pennsylvania Cable Network.
It has been approximately 20 years since the West hosted the tournament.