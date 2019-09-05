REYNOLDSVILLE – The Reynoldsville War Memorial Park Committee met Wednesday and awarded a bid to remove trees from property along Main Street in the borough.
Committee Coordinator Sam Bundy said he contacted Jeff Tech at the start of the new school year about making brochures for the project. He said the teachers are still getting settled from the start of the new year, and will begin working on the project soon.
It was stated that there are four big trees and two small trees on the property which have to be removed. The committee has received two bids for the tree removal, with the low bid being for $800.
Frank Snyder told both bidders their next move would be to tear down the “ice cream house,” which is Ron Bussard’s old house. He also had someone come forward who agreed to take the tree debris to use as firewood for his furnace.
The Borough of Reynoldsville offered free dumpsters from their allotment from Advanced Disposal for the project. When Snyder went to the borough for dumpsters to use for the demolition, he was told they were already out of containers for 2019. This means they would have to wait until 2020 to get dumpsters for free through the borough.
“It may look like we may be a little bottle-necked on demoing because of the containers, but if we do the tree removal we’re still moving forward some ...,” Snyder said.
Snyder contacted Rick August, who had given the committee the low bid on the tree removal, about going ahead with the removal without the bins. He re-wrote his bid for complete removal of the trees, making his bid $1,000 now.
“This is a marathon, this is not a sprint race or a jog through the trees. This is going to take step-by-step, and we have to follow guidelines that are sometimes outside of our box. The containers were outside of our box ... it looks like we won’t get privilege to them until 2020,” Snyder said.
There was some discussion about whether or not it would be better to move forward with the trees now, or just wait to have both the trees and buildings all under one demolition project.
“If we show progress there, I think that’s going to help with the fundraising process,” Bundy said.
The committee voted to accept the bid from Rick August to remove the trees for $1,000. They will be looking into other options for getting dumpsters before 2020, if possible, to move forward on the building demolition as well.