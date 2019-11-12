DuBOIS — “Say thank you.”
That was the message given by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 Commander Dave Gralla at Monday’s annual Veterans Day program.
But first, he gave many examples of what being a veteran means.
“He or she is a cop on the beat, who spent six months in Saudi Arabia, sweating two gallons a day, making sure the armored personnel carriers did not run out of fuel,” said Gralla.
Or, he said, “He or she is the POW, who went away one person and came back another or didn’t come back at all. He or she is a parade riding, hat wearing, flag waving person who pins on their ribbons and medals with a prosthetic hand. He or she is a career Quartermaster who watches the medals and ribbons pass them by. He or she is the three anonymous heroes in the tomb of the unknown soldiers in Arlington.”
“He or she is an extraordinary and yet an extremely human being, a person who offered some of his life’s most valid years in service to his country and who sacrificed his ambitions so others would not have to sacrifice theirs,” said Gralla. “They come in all shapes, ages, gender, color, religion, education, and political belief, but they all share one common bond. They displayed that outstanding, unselfish call to duty and answered when their country called.”
“So, remember each time you see one who has served our country, just stop and say, ‘Thank you,’ that most of them need,” said Gralla. “And, in most cases, it will mean more than any medals they could have been awarded or were awarded. These two little words that mean a lot to that person we know as a veteran.”
State Rep. Matt Gabler, who is also a major in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, was the main speaker for the program.
“Here we are gathered at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to observe and to celebrate,” said Gabler. “We celebrate the freedom we share as Americans and we celebrate those men and women whose service, whose dedication and whose sacrifice, have made that freedom possible.”
Gabler said he was honored to be in the company of veterans and non-veterans alike.
“Everyone who has taken the time to gather here this morning is a true patriot,” said Gabler. “Nobody has come here to celebrate themselves, rather, we are all here to celebrate something that we all know is bigger than ourselves.”
Gabler reflected briefly on his deployment in 2018. He talked about how the chance to celebrate and give thanks for the freedom we share at home comes at a price.
“We can only have the quality of life that we do because there are tens of thousands of men and women wearing the uniform in remote places across the globe, separated from their families so the mission can go on. That’s happening right now,” he said. “When the 20th division from Pennsylvania returned home, the 34th division from the Minnesota National Guard picked up at the baton. It struck me that I could only return to my family because someone else was leaving theirs. That is a context and perspective that I reflect upon today, Veterans Day 2019.”
As we mark this day, Nov. 11, 2019, the 101st anniversary of the Armistice that brought an end to the hostilities in World War I, let us all renew our commitment to the ideals of our nation,” said Gabler. “Let us give thanks for those who have sacrificed. Let us give thanks for those who continue to sacrifice. Let us resolve that we never ever forget.”
The invocation and benediction were provided by VFW Post 813 Chaplain Paul Sprague and Boy Scout Troop 36 led the Pledge of Allegiance while the DuBois Area Community Band performed patriotic musical selections. Master of Ceremonies John Hibner had opening remarks and City of DuBois Councilwoman Diane Bernardo read the Veterans Day proclamation. Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel and Tony Scotto also spoke. Closing remarks were made by American Legion Post 17 Commander Mike White.
There was a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” to departed comrades by the VFW Honor Guard and the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Those attending were then invited to enjoy a free lunch provided by the VFW Auxiliary.