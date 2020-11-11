DuBOIS — The 2020 Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 813 Auxiliary fundraiser raised $6,203 for local children and families following a Polish Platter Dinner fundraiser Sunday.
Typically, each year, the VFW Post 813 Auxiliary hosts a “Ladies Night Out” event, last year welcoming around 180 local people who all brought a toy or donation for Toys for Tots of Clearfield County. The event is great for friendship and holiday spirit for a good cause, said Auxiliary member Kathy Hibner.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s fundraiser was a drive-thru effort, featuring a dinner concocted by Catering by Paulette, who volunteered her time to do this, Hibner noted.
Last year’s Auxiliary fundraiser benefited 2,791 children, Hibner said, and this year, they anticipate around 3,500 will benefit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clearfield County families, as well as Sykesville, Falls Creek and Brockway benefit from this local drive.
“We know the need will be greater than previous years,” she said. “We’re so thankful for the support.”
Those who ordered a polish dinner pulled up to the back door of the Fuller Avenue building Sunday, where veterans and Auxiliary ladies helped distribute them. Inside of the building were three full boxes of toys, as well as several bicycles for kids.
Hibner said Sunday was a “beautiful day” and a great experience, despite not being able to host Ladies Night Out this year.
Toys for Tots has lost all of its fundraising efforts throughout 2020, Hibner says, so it has been overwhelming to watch people come together, donating food, toys and giving monetarily.
“People are fundraising and reaching out, because they know it’s a difficult year,” she said. “It shows a lot about our community.”