DuBOIS — Members of the VFW Post 813 Auxiliary in DuBois are once again inviting the community to come together for a local veteran in need.
Michael Blakeslee, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, 1990 DuBois Area High School graduate and former corrections officer at SCI (State Correctional Institution) Houtzdale, suffered a massive stroke due to COVID-19 complications, said auxiliary member Kathy Hibner, beginning to have seizures after he left the hospital.
Although Blakeslee’s condition is permanently life-altering, since it wasn’t service related, he is receiving no compensation from veterans organizations, said Hibner.
In order to help Blakeslee, who will likely be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, the goal is to raise funds to make the family home handicap-accessible, including a bathroom, said Hibner. A front-entrance ramp was fortunately already installed.
“We are here to help as many veterans as we can,” said Hibner.
Blakeslee’s wife Heather, an employee of Penn Highlands Healthcare, is doing everything she can to support him during this time, Hibner noted. He is attending physical therapy sessions five days a week.
Raffle tickets to support Blakeslee are currently available at the VFW or through an auxiliary member, said Hibner. The drawing is May 1, and prizes — donated from Walmart — include a grill, television, microwave and sweeper. Tickets are $1 a piece.
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will also be held at the VFW at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25. The takeout-only dinner includes spaghetti, salad and dessert, as well as Calliari’s Bakery bread, who is catering the event, said Hibner.
The auxiliary has 400 dinner tickets available, aiming to raise $4,000, she said.
There is something to be said about the DuBois community coming together to help someone in need, Hibner noted. For each VFW Auxiliary fundraiser, the people of the community always come through.
Checks can also be made out to Michael Blakeslee or the VFW Post 813 Auxiliary and mailed to: VFW Auxiliary, 114 Fuller St., DuBois PA 15801.