PUNXSUTAWNEY — The first of ten new Phantastic Phil statues was unveiled Saturday in front of Leila Jo’s Bakery.
When Jacklyn Steele bought the building for her bakery, one of the first things she did was ask about getting a Phil statue.
“I was told that it was maybe not something that was a possibility unless somebody was not using theirs anymore. But then when I found out they were selling ten more I was like, ‘I’m in!’ and I was first in line,” Steele said.
She is originally from Pittsburgh, and says the statues remind her of the dinosaur statues there. She moved to Punxsutawney to teach at the IUP culinary school branch, and eventually opened her own bakery.
Steele’s brother, Jason Price, is the artist behind the new Phil statue. He traveled from Pittsburgh to Punxsutawney every weekend from July until early September to work on it. Price, who is a graphic designer in Pittsburgh, says he was honored to be trusted with the project.
“I like everything bright… It makes people happy, so that’s what I wanted. When people look at that, I want them to be happy,” Steele said of the design.
The finished Phil statue is brightly colored and covered in symbols and images that refer to both the bakery, and Punxsutawney itself. The statue is done in a pop art style of painting, with Price having taken much inspiration from the Andy Warhol museum.
“I was visiting the Andy Warhol museum with a friend… There is an elephant that Keith Haring and Andy Warhol worked on together, and after I saw that all the synapses in my brain started firing off… I quickly scribbled it down and I sent it off to her (Jacklyn Steele) and I said, ‘You’re either going to love this or hate it,’” Price said.
Price included the the Leila Jo’s Bakery logo on the chest of the statue, some foods that can be purchased in the shop, a top hat, some weather symbols, and even a little clock that reads 6 o’clock as a reference to the Groundhog Day movie. He even has the handprint of Steele’s daughter, Leila Jo, after whom the restaurant is named, on the back of the statue.
On Price’s birthday he found himself in the Steeles’ garage working on the statue. He decided he was ready to have the project finished and he returned that Tuesday determined to complete the final touches.
“I was happy to get it off my plate and be able to stand back and actually appreciate it,” Price said.
This is the first such project on which Price has worked. He said working with the fiberglass was a learning experience and was “a butt-kicker” at times. He had to learn how to get the paint to stick to the material.
“I can take a lot more confidence moving forward with projects like this… If it does need repairs, I’m looking forward to getting back in there,” Price said. “With the work we put into it, it should be pretty vibrant for many years.”