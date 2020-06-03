BROCKWAY — For 75 years, Parson-Marnatti American Legion Post 95 has enjoyed the support of Victor Lundberg.
According to Lundberg’s daughter, Marilyn Tully, Post 95 was always a part of her father’s life.
“Emil Lundberg, my grandfather, was one of the founding veterans, and his signature can be found on the Brockway American Legion charter,” Tully said. “It was also very important to Victor’s mother, Helen, that her boys become members of the American Legion. Emil had served in World War I, came home, and he and Helen had three children. He died at a young age, when my dad was only three years old. Emil and Helen had taken out a life insurance policy, I believe they were called ‘a penny a day policy’ back then. When Emil died, the insurance company gave Helen a hard time about paying. That’s when A.D. Grasso, Commander of the Brockway American Legion, went to bat for Helen and got the money she was due.”
That help from Post 95’s commander stuck with Tully’s grandmother. When Lundberg turned 18, he immediately filled out an application to join Post 95, just as his mother wanted him to.
Lundberg turned 18 in July 1944, so he joined the Army and was sworn in in Pittsburgh. From there, he went to Fort Blanding in Florida for training and then headed out to Le Havre, France, to fight in World War II. He had some cold weather training before providing relief for the Battle of the Bulge, but the battle ended while he was on the train heading there. A few months later, Germany surrendered. He rounded up prisoners and collected weapons as well as moving vehicles into France.
Lundberg has been very involved in the post, even bringing in new members. Past commander Jack Tully became a member because of Lundberg.
“My husband joined the Legion in Brockway because my dad took him to the veterans’ dinner at the post,” Tully said. “The post building in Brockway was much smaller 75 years ago, but even without the annex that was added a few years back, there was always room for any veteran who wanted to attend the annual dinners prepared by the Auxiliary. There was good comradery found at the dinners.”
After 75 years in the Legion, serving in World War II, and raising a family, Victor Lundberg is still active and working in his community.
“My father never smoked or drank, and has always been active,” Tully said. “He doesn’t believe in just sitting around and is still like that today.”