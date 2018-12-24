This year Charles and Jean Myers started in early October decorating their Victorian home on North Main Street in DuBois for Christmas.
Missionaries and originally from the area of York, the Myers purchased the home, built around 1875, approximately 18 years ago when they started pastoring the Church of God in DuBois.
Prior to that, they served as missionaries in Dallas, Zimbabwe and Jamaica.
One day her husband told her he saw a beautiful Victorian home on Main Street that he wanted to take her to see.
“We did and it was awful, absolutely awful,” said Jean. “The kitchen was atrocious, the bathrooms were atrocious. I said, if you can do something with the kitchen and bathroom, I might consider it. So, anyhow, that’s the story. And we bought it.”
Everything had to be redone. The whole house was gutted.
The couple enjoy decorating the whole house for Christmas every year.
“It doesn’t take us long because we have everything labeled that we put in the attic and so we get it out, hang our greens and lights everywhere,” said Jean.
They love antiques and have one antique sleigh.
“We do the Dickens characters — a woman dressed up in the sleigh and a man with his top hat and things standing there with the lamppost,” Jean said.
They have three Christmas trees downstairs, one in the master bedroom and small trees in two guest rooms.
Several years ago, they started hosting a private holiday open house that started with the neighborhood and their church.
“We have always called it our mission trip, we always tell them they’re taking a mission trip with the Myers because the food is not typical ham or turkey,” said Jean. “We have food from Zimbabwe. We have food from England, my daughter married a British boy after she grew up in Zimbabwe. They both went to college there.”
“It’s private, but people invite their friends, and you just come and go as you want,” said Jean.
“We have a kitchen, which is country and people say it looks like an old store cause I have all my copper things and cookie cutters hanging around and dried herbs hanging,” Jean said. “Then, we have the country dining room and country family room on the one side of the central hall. Then the other central hall is the formal dining room where we lay out all the food on the table. And then the parlor, and we call it a parlor just because we have parlor furniture. Certain people migrate to that section and certain other people feel more comfortable in big recliners and the sofas. Some sit around the little country table.”
Usually there are approximately 50 guests who attend.
“We love people and we just enjoying doing it,” she said.
