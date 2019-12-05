BROOKVILLE — The Victorian Christmas Vendor Fair will change locations again this year, moving to the opposite end of Main Street.
The last couple of years the vendor fair was held at Chateau d’Argy in the old Galbraith Furniture building. This year, there is a wedding booked in the event hall for the weekend, so the fair had to be moved again.
In addition to needing a new location, the event needed a new planning committee, as the owners of the chateau had also arranged the fair. The Brookville Laurel Festival Board took over the vendor fair this year, because Vice President Sarah Gallagher has had experience with vendor fairs in the area.
“I wasn’t planning on doing it. I just started planning it a month ago, but I had a lot of the contacts from doing previous festivals,” Gallagher said.
The vendor fair will be held in the old Means Lauf Super Drug building on the east end of town, at 155 Main Street. Owner Erika Nicholson has the building rented until the end of the year, so she donated it to be used for the vendor fair this year. She will also be selling some of the items left over from the moving sale she had for the business.
Gallagher said the vendor show is fully booked for the weekend.
The show will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This vendor fair will be talking place the same time as the annual wine walk, which is held from 1–5 p.m.