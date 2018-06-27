DuBOIS — As Brockway residents welcomed the Wall That Heals into town Tuesday night, other communities were able to catch a glimpse as it was hauled from Brookville, through Reynoldsville, Sykesville, and DuBois, until it reached the Parkside Complex in Brockway.
Providing the honorable duty of escorting The Wall That Heals — three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. — to Brockway were Brockway Police Chief Terry Young, Pennsylvania State Police, Brockway Fire Company, The Pennsylvania Patriot Guard Riders, The DuBois Humanitarian Riders and all other escort motorcycles and vehicles.
Barber Trucking had the honor of transporting the wall from Minnesota to Brookville, where it remained until it started on its way to Brockway on Tuesday, said Barber Operations Manager Benjy Smith.
Smith said this was the second time they transported the wall to a destination, noting that last year, Barber Trucking took it into New York. He said he had met the Director of Outreach from the Vietnam Memorial Foundation at a convention and started talking to him about it.
“They said they are always looking for carriers to help,” Smith said. “It is an honor to have the responsibility that comes with carrying something so sacred. It is a big deal to us. We are all veterans and respect everything that the wall represents.”
The driver was Dennis Hohman, while Smith and Justin Jackson accompanied him on the trip to Brockway.
The 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall That Heals transforms to become a mobile Education Center. The exterior of the trailer features a timeline of “The War and The Wall” and provides additional information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Additional exhibits give visitors a better understanding of the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the collection of items left at The Wall.
Like the original Memorial, The Wall That Heals is erected in a chevron-shape and visitors can do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall. The replica is constructed of Avonite, a synthetic granite, and its 140 numbered panels are supported by an aluminum frame. Machine engraving of the more than 58,000 names along with modern LED lighting provide readability of The Wall day and night.
The exhibit will kick off the 52nd Annual Fourth of July celebration in Brockway and will be open to visitors 24 hours a day starting at 4 p.m. today and remaining open until 2 p.m. on July 1.
Barber Trucking will then haul the Wall to its next stop in Birdsboro, Pa., on July 5.
