DuBOIS — Clearfield/Jefferson Counties Community Support Program hosted a “Virtual CSP Day” Wednesday, welcoming three motivational speakers.
This event provides enjoyment for people in the community dealing with intellectual or developmental disabilities, said CSP Ambassador Daniel Cable. The CSP Program offers education, support and advocacy services.
Viewers from The Cove drop-in center, Fairweather Lodges and C/J Packaging gathered at the DuBois City Park under a pavilion to watch the live stream.
Marti Jo McCartney, director of The Cove, said being that the center is still closed due to COVID-19 guidelines, it was important to still give people access to a motivational and energetic event such as this.
The CSP presentation began with acknowledgments and “thank yous” to sponsor Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties, as well as donors and participants, by Cable.
Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties Director Bill Mendat also spoke, addressing several topics, such as the use of technology during and after COVID-19, and the reopening of centers dedicated to these individuals.
The 2021 theme, “Valuing Self,” welcomed siblings Derrick and Julie Tennant of New York and DuBois recreation therapist and barber Chuck Sallows.
Derrick Tennant made the DuBois City Park crowd laugh quite a bit, incorporating humor into his presentation. Formerly an athlete, Tennant experienced a headache at age 14 and went into a coma, which resulted in his left side being paralyzed and him in a wheelchair for a reason that is still a mystery, he said.
After learning to walk again and regaining use of his left arm, he now travels the world to share his story and encourage others.
Derrick seemed to repeat several of his major life beliefs, including chasing opportunity and spreading generosity, and “always looking on the right side of things.” It doesn’t mean one’s life is easy, he said, but just that they make the best out of everything.
“Every obstacle in life is an opportunity, if we have the right perspective,” he said.
Derrick also spoke about how inspired he is by his sister, Julie Tennant, who has Down syndrome, and how much he has learned from her. She not only created her own T-shirt company, but spreads love through her designs and the motivational quotes on the shirts. The first shirt said “I love my life,” and another “I’d rather be slow to learn than slow to love!”
Throughout her CSP Day presentation, she said more than once, “I love my life, and you can too.”
Julie has also overcome major obstacles throughout life, including recovering from a stroke in February 2020, where she had to learn to speak again. Even during the ambulance ride following her stroke, Derrick added that his sister still remained positive, telling the first responders “You’re doing a great job.”
During Sallow’s segment, he focused on the importance of individuality and being secure with oneself. Also, life is not about perfection, but being at ease with oneself.