SIGEL — Everyone at the vintage motorcycle show here with a bike on display had a story to tell about their bike or how they got it, or why they had it on display.
The camaraderie and excitement make it easy for strangers to strike up a conversation about the obvious commonality; the bikes. Many of the people had great stories to share, and very interesting backgrounds.
Tom Gomola displayed a 1946 motorcycle, the oldest bike in the show.
Gomola inherited this bike from his father, who recently died. His dad was a lover of vintage bikes, and was proud of this bike. He said his dad would upstage the custom bikes on display at shows.
“When he’d take it, there would be all these real nice custom bikes, and everybody would be looking at the old bike there,” Gomola said.
The bike still runs, and Gomola even had it out riding just a few nights before the show. He said his father loved to take it out, and had won some awards with it.
“He’d come up on vacation from Florida every once in a while, and he’d bring it with him and ride it all around,” Gomola said.
He joked that his four year old already says the bike is his.
Jake and Ginny Fischer are both 81 years old, and came from Etna for the Vintage Bike Show. Their son had a bike in the show, and told his dad they should come up for the event. They met a friend, Gregg Whittengerger in Butler, and rode the rest of the way to Sigel with him.
“I enjoy it, meet some people I haven’t met for a long time. It’s really nice to associate at my age, and still be able to talk the same language with these guys,” Jake Fischer said.
Jake Fischer said he and his wife left their home around 4 a.m. to meet with Gregg and make it to the bike show in the morning. Their family gathered at the bike show to spend the day together and meet some new people who love bikes.
He said the vintage bikes are like an addiction.
Wesley Butcher came to the bike show to display the bike he rebuilt with his “pap pap.” He spent two months working on the bike, and learning how to spoke a tire. His grandfather is Marty Strouse who helped set up the show, and who owns Paradise Cycle-Kart in Reynoldsville.