SIGEL — The only vintage motorcycle show in the area was held Sunday at Sigel Automotive to give proud vintage bike owners a chance to display their rides.
The bike show is largely planned and arranged by three men who love bikes: Marty Strouse, Wally Naletko, and Jamie Reitz.
Strouse used to host a vintage bike show at the DuBois mall, but says it became too difficult to keep up with the insurance requirements for the location. Not wanting to see the event disappear, Naletko opened the doors of his garage to be the host site of the event.
Paradise Cycle-Kart, owned by Marty Strouse, is a big contributor to the event, donating trophies and t-shirts.
Bikes are considered vintage when they are 20 years and older, but many of the bikes shown were much older than that.
“We grew up on vintage bikes, and we like the crowd that comes with them,” Reitz said. It’s a big family thing, it’s very family oriented.”
Categories of prizes were female bike, street bike, dirt bike, non-motorcycle, and best small bike. Winners were:
- Female Bike:
- Weylynn Simpson
- Street Bike:
- Tom Gomola
- Dirt Bike:
- Brian Haney
- Non-motorcycle:
- Howard Grove, with a coin operated bike
- Best Small Bike:
- Wesley Butcher
This was only the second year the bike show was held at Sigel Automotive, but the event had the garage packed with bikes and people enjoying the day.
“It’s a good camaraderie when we’re racing and stuff and a lot of the people here we don’t get to see them through the winter. It’s like a get-together,” Naletko said.
Many of those at the event traveled up to two hours to get to Sigel. Bike owners were from Bellefonte, Appollo, Butler, Natrona Heights, and the farthest: Etna.