RIDGWAY — The Associated Builders and Contractors for Central PA and Workforce Solutions for North Central PA are collaborating to bring a virtual “Building and Construction Summer Boot Camp” to students from Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.
Students entering ninth through 12th grade in the fall from Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties are eligible. The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. July 20-31.
Basic safety, introduction to construction math, hand tools, power tools, material handling and construction drawings, basic riggings, basic communication skills and basic employability skills. Students will receive a hard copy of the “NCCER Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills” book and an access code for the online book.
Guest speakers will share their expertise, experiences and lessons learned in the construction industry. Students will receive a certificate of completion at the completion of the boot camp.
Instructor Dan Johnston has extensive experience in the construction industry and offers education and safety trainings. He is owner of Point TO Point Safety and Consulting and provides safety consultations throughout the east coast.
Virtual Boot Camp is offered via Zoom. Assistance available for students without access to a computer and/or internet.
There is no cost to participate. Apply by visiting https://tinyurl.com/B-and-C-summer-camp. Applications are due by July 10.
For more information, contact Aaron Herzing at aherzing@ncwdb.org or 814-335-8606.