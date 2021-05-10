DuBOIS — An upcoming annual event meant to bring people together and inspire them will feature three speakers during Mental Health Awareness Month this year.
Clearfield/Jefferson Counties Community Support Program, sponsored by Community Connections, will host a “Virtual CSP Day” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Daniel Cable, CSP ambassador for Clearfield and Jefferson counties, said this event occurs annually, providing enjoyment for individuals in the community who are dealing with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Anyone is welcome to attend the Zoom meeting, though.
Although the event is virtual, several local providers will be live streaming it, said Cable, such as C/J Packaging and Distribution of DuBois, and Fairweather Lodges has invited its participants to watch. There will also be live streams at the DuBois City Park and Clearfield City Park. Two community guidance centers are also on board, as well as Roads to Recovery of Clearfield.
According to the Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties website, the CSP program offers this connecting service to individuals “who have a mental illness, their family members and behavioral health professionals in the two-county area.” Participants meet on a regular basis for education, support and advocacy.
Cable’s role is to be bring the providers and individuals in the community together.
The 2021 theme is “Valuing Self,” said Cable, and will include three presenters — siblings Derrick and Julie Tennant and DuBois man Chuck Sallows.
These speakers are purely inspiring, said Cable. Derrick Tennant, once a promising athlete, encountered a life-altering change when the left side of his body was paralyzed. After learning to walk again and regaining use of his left arm, he now travels the world to share his story and encourage others.
Julie Tennant, a woman with Down syndrome, created her own T-shirt company featuring motivational quotes.
Sallows, a longtime DuBois resident, is a recreation therapist and barber.
For more information on the CSP program, visit http://www.ccc-j.com/pages/community-support-program.