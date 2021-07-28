CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County residents are asked to participate in a virtual town hall meeting concerning changes to a contract to privatize aging services. The meeting will be held today at noon.
The state’s Department of Aging and Persons with Disabilities Coalition is conducting a meeting to discuss impacts to state residents concerning the state Department of Health’s proposal to award a contract to provide aging services to Maximus Inc. — a private for-profit company.
DHS plans to award AAA-provided services to Maximus, an out-of-state vendor whose implementation of a 2016 contract to perform related work drew widespread bipartisan condemnation for harming seniors and persons with disabilities.
Currently, senior citizens who are in need of in-home care services through Medicaid have their clinical and financial needs assessed by county Area Agencies on Aging. Under the proposal, Maximus would assume this task and related duties.
Aging advocates, AAA directors, union workers, and community partners are sounding the alarm, calling for the Gov. Tom Wolf not to approve this contract.
At Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Dave Glass said it is very important that Clearfield County residents who may be affected or have loved ones who could be impacted make their voices heard. “People need to join the town hall and present their concerns,” he said.
President of the Clearfield County Area of Agency Board Lisa Kovalick said she could not comment directly on how changes could impact Clearfield County residents and how many could be affected by the proposed change but noted, “What I can say is that it is important for those of us aging, and taking care of our disabled and senior family members to be informed. Participating in tomorrow’s town hall will help us all learn more of what is happening at the state level, and speak up for changes that may affect them. It is as easy as dialing a phone number to participate.”
Those who want to join the meeting may do so by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89210174645?pwd=Vk9PYmRMcUVIa1VmTmYxZ2J2RUJRUT09. The meeting identification number is 892 1017 4645 and the passcode is 885522.
Those who want to participate by telephone can dial-in +1 312 626 6799. The meeting identification and passcode are the same.
The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging did not reply to requests for comment by press time Tuesday. Information sent to The Progress by CCAAA Director of public relations and advancement for CCAAA Bobbie Johnson said, “If this contract goes through, the Clearfield and Jefferson Area Agencies on Aging will be significantly impacted.”