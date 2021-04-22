RIDGWAY — Visitor Jerry Rosenhoover approached Ridgway Borough Council members concerning the sidewalk in front of his Spruce Street home.
The Spruce Street project was completed in summer 2020.
Rosenhoover said when the sidewalk was reconstructed last year, it broke on the second day, leaving around a 1-and-a-half-inch offset and what he called a “tripping hazard” and “pretty poor construction.”
If someone falls and tries to sue him, said Rosenhoover, he will be suing the borough.
Borough Manager Paul McCurdy assured the resident that he and others will be taking a look at the sidewalk, and will get the hazard taken care of.
Mayor’s reportMayor Guillermo Udarbe told council members that he submitted a letter to the Ridgway Heritage Council April 6 concerning his beautification project. Several cherry blossom trees have already been purchased for the borough, he said.
Anyone interested in having a Memorial Tree planted in memory of a loved one can contact him at 814-594-2568 or the Ridgway Borough office at 814-776-1125.
Udarbe added he has a “certificate of appreciation” to present to Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis, who was not in attendance Monday.